Judy Ann Cook Taylor, fondly known as Nanny, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born on June 15, 1940, to the late J. P. and Avie Lee Stacks Cook in Hickory Flat, Ms. She was a member of Flat Rock Baptist church, where she regularly attended until her sickness. She loved gardening, working in her flowers, crocheting, and she was an excellent seamstress and well known for her great cooking. She loved her family so very much, doting constantly on them and she loved spending abundant time with them and cooking for them, and ministering to others with her huge heart and sweet kindness. She retired from Irwin B. Schwabe as a supervisor after thirty plus years, where she made many lifelong friends. Glenfield Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, July 31 beginning at 12:00 P. M. until 3:00 P. M. with funeral beginning at 3:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany, with Brother Gary Yates officiating, Her grandson, Chance Taylor, will deliver the eulogy. She will be laid to rest at McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Carroll Taylor, of Hickory Flat; two sons, Ricky Taylor (Pat) of New Albany, and Larry Taylor (Daphne) of East Union; five grandchildren, Chance Taylor (Ellen) of Paducah, KY, Kye Taylor of Nashville, TN, Alesa Taylor of Tempe, AZ, Tensley Taylor of Oxford, and Micah Taylor of Starkville; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Taylor and Chandler Taylor of Paducah, KY; two brothers Ray Cook of Hickory Flat, and Billy Cook (Faye) of Holly Springs, MS; two sisters, Jessie Stephens of Hickory Flat, and Shelby Conley of Kansas City, MO; and a host of extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Cook; and one baby daughter, Kathy Lynn Taylor. Condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.