Kathy Westmoreland Taylor, 69, resident of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday evening, January 29, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Ms. Taylor will be at 2 PM Monday, February 1 at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Donald Roberson officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Taylor was born December 6, 1951 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Jessie and Geneva Childers Westmoreland. She received her education at Ashland Attendance Center and was employed as an office administrator throughout her life. A member of Ashland Church of Christ, Ms. Taylor will be remember for her giving heart and eagerness to help those around her. A member of The Order of the Eastern Star, she was also involved in many charitable organizations that included the Shriners. BINGO, Bluegrass music, her pet canine and eating with her sister were many interests she enjoyed. Those left to share memories include two granddaughters, McKenzie and Victoria Taylor, four sisters, Ruby Bennett (James) of Water Valley, Louise Williford of Blue Mountain, Mary Ann Duke of Ashland and Bobbie Benjamin of New Albany and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Chris Taylor and Jonathan Taylor, one sister, Marie Cheatwood and a brother, Mike Westmoreland. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
