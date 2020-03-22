William Larry Taylor,70, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on August 6, 1949 in Union County MS to Allen Gregory and Gladys (Taylor) Welch. He resided his last six years in the Nettleton area. He enjoyed fishing, singing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and going camping. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines with the rank of sergeant. He was a a crew chief on an F-4 Phantom. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a pastor at the Bethany Presbyterian Church at Brices Cross Roads in Baldwyn, MS. Due to the Coronavirus the family has requested a private family only service and visitation. Bro. Robert Fowlkes will be officiating and Tisdale-Lann of Nettleton, MS will be in charge of services. Survivors include his wife Barbara Laney Taylor of Nettleton; Four Sons; Will Taylor of Alpine, Ira Taylor (Mallory) of Clarksville, TN; Josh Taylor of Fulton; Wade Randolph (Sande) of Nettleton; Four daughters; Laura Jones (Randy) of Baldwyn, Shellie Goolsby of Oxford, Dana Kennedy of Tupelo, Jeannie Miller (Ron) of Dorsey; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grand children; Three brothers, Gerald Cox, Jimmy Cox, Terry Cox; One sister , Pam Cox Keith. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers , Billy Joe Jarvis and Ray Jarvis; one son-in-law Elton Kennedy. His sons will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
64°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: March 22, 2020 @ 6:11 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.