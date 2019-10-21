CALHOUN CITY -- Larry Taylor, 76, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. Services will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 3pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 1pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

