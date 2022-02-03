Linda Diane Alred Taylor, 68, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at North Miss. Medical Center after a brief battle with Covid. Linda was born in Tupelo on January 5, 1954 to the late Richard Cantrell Alred and Mary Lucille Edwards Alred of Plantersville. She grew up on Centerhill Road and attended Plantersville School from 1st-9th grade. At Plantersville, she was an ace player on the Panthers girl's basketball team. Linda graduated from Nettleton High School in l973. Her working career was spent as a dental hygienist/office manager for Dr. Thomas Carroll of Amory. She and her husband, Billy, had made their home in the Smithville area for many years. A member of the Cross Bound Church, Linda had a big servant heart. She was happiest when she was doing for others. And when her house was filled with family and friends. Linda loved to fish, work in her garden and yard, cook big meals and invite others to dinner. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother and will long be remembered for her generous spirit. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors-Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel with Bro. Ryan Musgrove officiating. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time on Saturday only at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Grimes, Danny Grimes, Darren Grimes, Derrick Alred, Mitchell Alred and Mathew Alred. Burial will be private. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 3 PM Sat. and archived thereafter. Linda is survived by her husband, Billy Taylor of Smithville; a daughter, Jennifer Hughey of Smithville and a son, Jeffrey McCollum (Buffie) of Wren; a sister, Elaine Bynum (Dennis) of Memphis, Tn. and a brother, Richard Alred (Shirley) of Smithville; her grandchildren, Cole Hughey, Taylor Hughey, Katie McCollum, Emma McCollum and Richard McCollum; six nephews and other near relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lucille; her husband, Don Frederick and a son, Jason Gable. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
