Magalene O'Neal Taylor, 76, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 07, 2020. She was a seamstress and loved to sew, grow flowers, read and cook. She was a member of the Roaring Hollow Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Scott officiating. Burial will be in Allen Line Church Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Troy Hardin and Richard Nunley both of New Site, Deborah Harris of Booneville and Jerry Lewis (Anna) of Altitude; (10) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy O'Neal (Pam) of New York and Larry O'Neal of Belmont; host of other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Inez Ivy 0'Neal; brothers, JD O'Neal, Emmit O'Neal, Tommy O'Neal and Harold Ivy and a sister, Mildred Bevers. Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the table @www.watersfuneralservice.com
