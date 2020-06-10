Magalene O'Neal Taylor, 76, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 07, 2020. She was a seamstress and loved to sew, grow flowers, read and cook. She was a member of the Roaring Hollow Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Scott officiating. Burial will be in Allen Line Church Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Troy Hardin and Richard Nunley both of New Site, Deborah Harris of Booneville and Jerry Lewis (Anna) of Altitude; (10) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy O'Neal (Pam) of New York and Larry O'Neal of Belmont; host of other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Inez Ivy 0'Neal; brothers, JD O'Neal, Emmit O'Neal, Tommy O'Neal and Harold Ivy and a sister, Mildred Bevers. Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the table @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.