TIPPAH/ ALCORN COUNTIES -- Marianne Reinhardt Taylor, 88, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Cornerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Services will be on Graveside Service Thursday, June 25 at 2PM at Henry Cemetery in Corinth. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25 from 1:30PM to 2PM at Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home..

