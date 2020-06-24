Marianne Reinhardt Taylor, 88, resident of Corinth and former resident of Alabama, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at Cornerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. A Graveside Service will be at 2PM Thursday, June 25 at Henry Cemetery in Corinth with visitation 30 minutes before services. Her son in law, Dr. Ernest Parvin will officiate and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor was born March 22, 1932 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Holland and Mildred Reinhardt Taylor. She received her education in the Memphis Public School System and continued her education at Wheaton College in Chicago, IL. Mrs. Taylor completed Baccalaureate Degrees in Greek and Hebrew and a Masters Degree in Human Resources. A Christian and an educator throughout her life, Mrs. Taylor organized the preschool program at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Memphis. She also served as an instructor in the headstart programs in Memphis and at Bolivar Academy in Tennessee. Mrs. Taylor will be remembered as a caring and giving person who enjoyed the outdoors that included gardening and flowers. Her passion was playing the piano and became an accomplished concert pianist in 2003. Survivors include a daughter, Sheri Leigh Parvin (Ernest) of Memphis, two sons, Stephen Stroupe of McCalla, AL and Murray Stroupe of Memphis, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Taylor. The family requests that memorials be directed to The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Taylor family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
