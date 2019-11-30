Mark Allen Taylor, 52, of Booneville, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 9, 1967 to James Taylor and Kay Wroten Taylor. He was a member of Snowdown Church of Christ Church. He worked for FMC for many years before he became disabled. He enjoyed going to church, hunting, koon hunting, and fishing when he was able. He loved his cat named Ashley dearly. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 2, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. He is survived by his father, James Taylor of Altitude; three brothers, Harold Taylor (Dee), Jeffery Taylor (Jeannie), and Timothy Taylor (Tammie) all of Booneville; four nieces, Ashely, Tiffany, Bryanna, and Gentry and three nephews, Corey, Justin, and Statler. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kay Taylor. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
