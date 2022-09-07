Marlyn (Marti) Basden Taylor passed away Wednesday, September 7th at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. She was born July 20th, 1937 in Union County, Mississippi. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Marti loved her job as an educator at North Mississippi Medical Center for almost 30 years. She was an avid SEC football fan; golfer; and she never met a stranger as evidenced by her many, many friends. She is survived by a son, Don Taylor (Bridget) of Saint Simons Island, GA, daughter, Angie Taylor Buse of Germantown, TN, granddaughters Hillary Taylor Cronon (Alex) of Newnan, GA, Jill Taylor Williams (Tyler) of Atlantic Beach, FL; grandsons Taylor Buse of Nashville, TN and Conner Buse (fiancé Madalyn) of Germantown, TN, as well as her cherished great-grandchildren Eli, Cora, and Anneliese Cronon of Newnan, GA, and Josie Williams due on September 25, 2022 of Atlantic Beach, FL, a sister-in-law Dot Basden of Sherman, MS and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Callie and Olaf Basden, a brother Bill Basden, and a great grandson Davis Cronon. Funeral services will be held Friday September 9th at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn with visitation at 11 am and the service immediately following at noon with Brother Paul Brashier officiating. Pallbearers will be Randy Basden, Bob Grant, Hayden Grant, Brian Williams Cody Williams, and Randy Thweatt. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations may be sent to NMMC hospice unit. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
