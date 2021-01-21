Martha Katherine Taylor, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg following a brief illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mrs. Taylor will be at 2 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs with Bro. Brownie Tohill officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Taylor was born October 9, 1951 in Marshall County, the daughter of the late Leon and Gussie Feathers Sowell. She was a graduate of the Marshall County Public School System and was employed in the retail business for over 20 years before her retirement. A Christian, Mrs. Taylor was a former resident of Red Banks before moving South to be near her son. She will be remembered as an independent woman who had a love for her family and a special love for her grandson. Those left to cherish her memories include one son, Joey DeLeo (Meloney) of Petal, MS, one sister, Betty Grubbs (Junior) of Blue Springs and three grandchildren, Allen DeLeo, Allyson Cooley and Lauren Dunn and two great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen Taylor. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
