Mary Elizabeth Taylor, 79, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Dilworths Cemetry. Visitation will be on Friday Evening, June 4 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson's Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Dilworths Cemetery.

