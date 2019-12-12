TUPELO -- Mary Onell Taylor, 87, passed away Saturday, December 07, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at Springhill M. B. Church 593 North Green St.. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 3-5 P.M. and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Springhill M. B. Church 593 North Green Street Tupelo, MS Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Garden Tupelo, MS.

