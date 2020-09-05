Melvin J. Taylor, 87, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. He was born in Prentiss County, MS to James "Jim" and Bertha Taylor. He was of the Baptist Faith. He loved to coon hunt and fox hunt with his friend Keith Oswalt. He was a very giving person and will be truly missed by family and friends. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 6, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in East Prentiss cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his sister-Ollie Dean Harris; his brother-Dexter Eugene Taylor (Flora); six nieces; four nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister-Dorothy Smith and three brothers-Vernon Taylor, Randle Taylor and James Taylor. Pallbearers will be Bill Sells, Roger Taylor, Mike Buchanan, Mike Flores, Steve Taylor and Randy Taylor. Visitation will be Sunday, September 6, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. The family would like to thank all of his nurses and staff at Tishomingo Manor. They loved him and took great care of him.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.