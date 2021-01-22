Murrell Bradley Taylor, 77, (after a lengthy illness) passed away peacefully at home in Lillian, AL on January 15, 2021. He was born October 21, 1943 in Hamilton, MS to Thomas Edison Taylor and Easter Lee Woods Taylor. In eighth grade he began working at Elkin Theater and continued working there until he joined the Air Force straight from Aberdeen High School. He received his Honorable Discharge in March of 1964 and returned to Aberdeen. In August of 1964 he married the love of his life, Glenda Sue Coates. Murrell spent most of his life in Monroe and Lee County, where he raised his family and worked in the lumber industry, retiring from Morris Sales, Co and eventually moved to the Gulf Coast with his daughter. His pastimes were many but he enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family and casino trips. Blessed with a beautiful loving family he is survived by three children - Brad (Angee), Mike (Nikki) and Tammy Mercer (Chris). Ten Grandchildren - Lacey, Brandi, Stormi, Daniele, Austin, Candi, Hanna, Bradley, Kyler and Ella. Twelve Great-Grandchildren - Allie, Ben, Dillan, Aaron, Jada, Margot, McKenzie, Matthew, Aubrey, Tyler, Scarlett, and Jackson. One Great-Great Grandchild - Aniya. Two Sisters - Betty Dye and Judy Nichols (David). He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Glenda, one brother, Charles, and sister Peggy Carson. We invite family and friends to join us in celebrating his life Saturday, January 30th, at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will begin at 11am with the service immediately following at Noon officiated by Brother Robert Fowlkes. Burial will be at Howell Cemetery in Aberdeen on Old Athens Road.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.