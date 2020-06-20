MARIETTA -- Nicole Hopper Taylor, 42, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.