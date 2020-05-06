Mrs. Ovil Lee Taylor, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on December 20, 1931 in Sulligent, she was a daughter to Webb and Margie Cantrell Vann. Attending school in Hamilton, AL, she later married Elbert Taylor in March, 1951. On October 12, 1954, she was blessed by God with a son, David Paul Taylor. Mrs. Taylor lived and worked for several years in Moline, IL until she moved to Amory with David and his family. Private graveside services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Hatley Cemetery with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her granddaughter, Jessica Taylor Gray (Benjie) of Fulton; grandson, Jeremy Taylor (Leigh Ellen) of Belden; her sunshine, great grandson, Carson Gray; sister, Paulette Crosby (Glenn) of Amory; sister, Etta Saget (Doug) of Aberdeen; sister, Iva Ford of Tupelo; brothers, Tom Vann and David Vann both of Amory; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Helen Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Allie Lee and Ken Hendrix; brother and sister-in-law, Jessie and Lorene Vann; brother, Webster Lamar Vann, Jr.; nieces Cindy Robinson and Mary Goetzman; nephew, Eddie Wayne Moffett; great niece, Niki Moffett; and the father of her children, Elbert Taylor. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Taylor, Benjie Gray, Zach Robinson, Glenn Crosby, Jeremy Duke, and Doug Saget. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Roye and Carson Gray Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.