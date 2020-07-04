Peggy Adams Taylor passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 18, 1950, to Jack Adams and Alene Swindle Adams. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and watching game shows. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church where she served in various capacities and sang in the choir. Peggy was a faithful prayer warrior. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Everett Taylor, her daughters, Suzanne Roberts (Marty) of Ellistown, Nia Brown (Brian) of Pontotoc, her grandchildren, Liz Carrillo (Chaz) of Pontotoc, Lee Roberts (Carly) of Baldwyn, and Emma Grace Roberts of Ellistown, her great grandchildren, Rett Carrillo, Lorali Carrillo, and Suzie Faye Roberts, one brother, Eddie Adams (Pam) of Baldwyn, and two sisters, Jan Mitchell of Sherman, and Sally Hood of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Doug Adams, and Jackie Sprat Adams. A celebration of her life will be held 11a.m. Sunday, July 5, at Woodland Baptist Church, 1258 Pontocola Rd, Pontotoc, MS. A brief visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
