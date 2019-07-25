75, passed away on Mon., July 22, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo. William H. Taylor was born to his late parents, William Earl Pulliam and Gertrude Pulliam on July 5, 1944 in Clay Co. Mr. Taylor was also a member of Una Community Church. William H. Taylor was survived by his wife, Mary Webber, Taylor of Prairie. One daughter; Loretta Doss (Carl) of Prairie. Two sons; James Robinson and Donald Robinson all of Prairie. Two sisters; Georgia Ivy and Virginia Ivy both of Prairie. Four brothers; Willie C. Pulliam, Henry C. Pulliam, Theodore Pulliam, and Erskine Pulliam all of Prairie. Five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by two sisters; Marie Ivy and Betty Pulliam. The visitation will be Fri., July 26, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Greater Saint Mark Outreach Ministries, 10174 Hwy 382, Prairie MS 39756 with Rev. James Culpepper officiating. The burial will follow at the Una Community Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
