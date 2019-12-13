Raymond Taylor, 71, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born May 23, 1948 in Prentiss County to Dewey and Christine Taylor. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1968. He attended East Marietta Baptist Church, and managed Alcorn Builders Supply for several years. He loved hunting and spending time with his family and friends He especially enjoyed watching anything in which his grandchildren were participating, and he was always in the stands to cheer them on. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Hall and Mr. Michael Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Sumner's Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Taylor; two sons, Brent Taylor and Shane (Shanna) Taylor; one brother, Albert Taylor; two sisters, Juanita Kennedy and Billie Norris; and three grandchildren, Saydee Taylor, Payden Taylor and Livvie Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Rather Taylor, Robert Taylor, Guy Taylor, Bobby Taylor and Charles Taylor; and two sisters, Leon Hunkapiller and Charlene Ward. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
