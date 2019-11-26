TUPELO, MS -- Rebecca Thomas Taylor, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo,MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 at White Hill M.B. Church . Visitation will be on Saturday one hour prior to service Burial will follow at M Pleasant Church Cemetery.

