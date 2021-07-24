Rev. James Hayden Taylor, 81, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Rev. Taylor was born February 10, 1940, to the late Jerd and Velma Hopkins Taylor in Dennis, MS. He was a U. S. Army veteran and served as a non-commissioned officer for 21 years with 12 years spent overseas. He was wounded in Vietnam and earned the National Defense Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, two Overseas Service Bars, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and a Purple Heart. Upon retiring from the military, the Lord called him to preach. Rev. Taylor pastored for 34 years and was known as a wonderful person who was loving and kind. He is survived by his wife, Bea Taylor of Saltillo; five children, Regina Smith (James) of Iuka, Priscilla Segina (Mickey) of Iuka, Sandra Evans (Johnny) of Jacksonville, AL, James Taylor (Lisa) of Nashville, TN, and Robert Taylor (Katie) of Iuka; three step-children, Tammie Homan of Pontotoc, Daniel Allen (Nikki) of Iuka, and Paul Gammons (Shanna) of Tupelo; two brothers, Doug Taylor (Jeanette) of Holly Springs, and Harry Taylor (Carlene) of Potts Camp; two sisters, Glynda Lowell (Donnie) of Rienzi, and Nina Frederick of Pontotoc; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Martha Faye Taylor; a daughter, Dawn Michelle Taylor; and two sisters, Betty Taylor and Jan Lou Taylor. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Dr. Bobby Holland. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers include Mickey Segina, Chase Robinson, Daniel Goforth, Isaac Segina, J. W. Bryant, and Trey Meadows. Visitation is scheduled for 12:00 until 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
