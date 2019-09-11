WATER VALLEY -- Robert "Bob" Ellis Taylor, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 04, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday September 14, 2019 2:00 p.m. Graveside at Walker Cemetery 221 CR 159 Water Valley, MS. Visitation will be on Friday September 13, 2019 5:00 - 8:00 at his home 213 County Road 159 Water Valley. Burial will follow at Walker Cemetery 221 Cr 159 Water Valley. Serenity Daniels is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.