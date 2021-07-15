Rodney Dexter Taylor transitioned to his Heavenly home on his 41st birthday, July 12, 2021. He was born July 12, 1980 to Fred and Donna Taylor of Tupelo, MS... He was a graduate of Tupelo High School class of 1998. He attended Itawamba Community College and Lane College. Rodney gave his life to Christ at an early age at Springhill M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS. He loved to sing dance and make people laugh and smile. Rodney was employed at Pride Mobility Products Corporation. He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Fred and Donna Taylor; son, Peyton Cummings; brother, Frederick B. Taylor, sister, Lori Taylor; niece Kandance Cruz, Nephew, Jacob Bradley; aunst, Martha Black, Elizabeth HUdson, Beatrice McDonald, Lillie Taylor, and Pauline Trice; uncles, Andrew (Barbara Dixon), Cliff (Essie Dixon), Jimmy (Jewel) Dixon and West Taylor Jr.,; special friend, Courtney Jordan. He was preceded in death by Elbert and Birdie Dixon (maternal grandparents) and West Taylor Sr. and Nancy Taylor and Mary Nell Taylor p(Paternal grandparents). A celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Hope Church of Tupelo 2094 McCullough Blvd. Tupelo, MS with Rev. Rickey Bogan officiating. Burial will be in the Porter's Memorial Garden Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be from 2-6p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
