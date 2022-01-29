Shirley Lorraine Taylor passed away on Wednesday, January 26 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born on June 1st, 1947 to Robert Benjamin Taylor and Frances Lorraine Taylor. She is survived by her brother Bob (Jan), niece Claire (Trey), nephew Robert, great-nephew Owen and great-niece Jane. Shirley graduated from Crystal Springs High School and Mississippi State University where she earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music Education. She inherited great musical talent from her parents and worked very hard to develop her keyboard skills so that she could play equally well "by note" and "by ear." Teaching was a natural career choice for Shirley because she could combine her love for music with her love for people. She taught general music and chorus in the public schools of Winona and Baldwyn, MS and Hillsboro County, FL. In 1983, she founded the group "Campus Country" at Northeast MS Community College. Directing and playing keyboard in this group were some of the greatest joys of her life. She influenced the lives of thousands of students by encouraging them to develop their musical talents and pursue their dreams. Shirley served as choir director, pianist and organist for many churches over the years and loved to help others share their talents in worship. Most of all we will remember her for the joy and zest for life she lived every day. She loved to laugh, tell a good story, and talk for hours with friends or with anyone else who would listen. She was a natural performer, was always on stage, and never met a spotlight she didn't love. We will all miss her dearly but are happy that she now is reunited with Mama T in heaven where they are playing piano duets and arguing over what they will have for supper. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, January 31, 2:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Booneville. The family respectfully asks that you observe Covid protocols during the service. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Booneville. Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of handling the arrangements.
