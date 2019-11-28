OLIVE BRANCH , MS -- Robert Taylor Sr, 95, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Christian Care Center in Memphis. Services will be on Friday December 6, 2019 10:15 this will be burial ceremony at West Tenn Veteran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday November 30, 2019 2:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home 140 N. Memphis Street . Burial will follow at West Tenn. Veteran Cemetery, Forest Hill Irene Memphis, TN Friday December 6, 2019. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services .

