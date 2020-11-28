Syble Houston Taylor, 103, passed away November 27, 2020, at Great Oaks Nursing Home in Byhalia, MS. She was born on October 9, 1917, to Joseph Thomas and Effie Wilkerson Houston in Benton County - Mississippi. Syble was a Homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ashland, MS. Graveside Service will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ashland, Mississippi with Bro. Jeff Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Syble is survived by one brother: James E. Houston (Leathie) of Hernando, MS; one grandson: Tommy Taylor, one great -grandson; Kenny Wayne and one great-great grandson; Clay Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Ruben H. Taylor; one son: Kennett Wayne Taylor; four brothers: Marvin Houston, Henry Houston, William Houston, Joseph Houston; three sisters: Izma McDonald, Virginia Rogers, Louise Voitlandel; one granddaughter: Sandra Taylor. Expressions of sympathy for the, Taylor family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
