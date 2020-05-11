BELMONT, MS -- Tulon Wayne Taylor, 68, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, May 12, 11:30 a.m. at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 12, 10:30 - 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS.

