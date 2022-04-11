Martha Volene Pipkin Taylor, 76, of Blue Mountain, Mississippi, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 10, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, following a prolonged illness. Mrs Taylor received her Registered Nursing license, along with her lifelong friend Lana Thompson, in 1965. She worked at Tippah County Hospital as the Director of Nursing, and then at Union County Hospital as the Inservice Director for many years. She was a loving mother, mother in law, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend, and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Mrs Taylor is survived by her son, Kevin Taylor (Phyllis) of Myrtle, her daughters, Andrea Jones (Jeff) of New Albany, and Amy Presley (Lance) of Belden. She also leaves a brother, Jimmy Pipkin (Virginia) of Corinth, a sister, Carolyn Schmidt (Al) of Olive Branch, eight grandchildren, Chelsea Lott, Chris Dunn, Zack Jones, Sydney Freeman, Bethany Jones, Meredith Goode, Ashton Presley, Braxton Presley, and six great grandchildren. Mrs Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Scotty Taylor, and her parents, Reverend JL and Sidney Pipkin. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Pulse and Shelia Bingham. Services for Mrs Taylor will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11:00 am, at Heritage Apostolic Church in Holly Springs. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday evening, April 12, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. A family burial will follow the service at The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain. The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge.
