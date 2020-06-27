BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS -- Wally Lynn Taylor, 54, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Desota in Southhaven, Mississippi. Services will be on Memorial service will be held. at Service . Visitation will be on No visitation will be held.

