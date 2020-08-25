Walter Taylor passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the NMMC in Pontotoc. He enjoyed Nascar, watching Fox news and he was an avid TN Vols fan. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and he was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Jerrell officiating. Burial will be in Friendship cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Frye Taylor of Friendship; (4) stepchildren, Keith Potts (Rhonda) of Friendship, Randy Potts (Diana) of Pratts, Kenneth McDowell of Corinth and Troy McDowell (JoAnna) of Jumpertown; (1) brother; (8) step-grandchildren; (1) step-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nettie Teasley Taylor. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.