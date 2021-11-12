Wanda Lee Taylor, 62, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 10, in her home surrounded by her much adored family. A private service honoring the life of Ms. Taylor will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A Christian, Ms. Taylor was born December 9, 1958 in Union County to the late David and Felina Alice Elliott West Jr. She received her education in the Ashland public school system and was a homemaker throughout her life. Blessed with musical talents and an angelic voice, Ms. Taylors favorite pastimes included, watching The Waltons, baking, and admiring the animals that grazed in her backyard. She will be remembered for the love of her family , her much adored grandchildren and kind personality. Those left to cherish her memories include two children, Amanda Taylor (Michael Chapman) Hickory Flat, and Bradley Taylor (Lori), Ashland, two sisters, Margie Taylor and Lisa Rameriz (David) of Ashland, two brothers Glen West (Judy), Ripley, and Steve West (Ann) of Ashland, nine grandchildren, Brian, James and Tiffany Compton, Tyler and Eli Taylor, Ansley Chapman, Nicholas, Alexis and Connor Marshall, two great grandchildren, Presley Grace Taylor and Brantlen Pruitt, and a special canine companion, "Lil Girl". New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invite you to share memories with the Taylor family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.