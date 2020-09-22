Teague, Ruchie Foster

NEW ALBANY - Ruchie Foster Teague, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home in Temple, Texas. A native of Union County, Mississippi, she was the seventh and youngest child of Zach and Zula Foster, born on August 20, 1939. She was a graduate of Center High School in Union County. She married James T. (Terry) Teague on June 12, 1958. Ruchie was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, and sacrificially served her family and church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, genealogical research and bird watching.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, Opal Bennett, Ophelia Shelton, Paul Foster, J.C. Foster and Clay Foster, all of Union County; and a son-in-law, Peter Steck.
She is survived by her husband, Terry, a daughter, Kim Steck, and a son, Tony Teague (Melissa), three grandchildren, Kathryn Steck, Alaina and Gracie Teague, all of Temple, Texas, and her sister Anna Jane Owen of New Albany, MS.
There will be a graveside service Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Ruchie to: Union Hill Cemetery Fund, 1004 CR 60, Myrtle, MS 38650.
