Rebecca Susan Bowlin "Becky" Teas, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Baptist East in Memphis. Born August 14, 1945, in Davenport, IA, she was the daughter of the late John Marshall Bowlin and the late Elizabeth Dols Bowlin. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, organizing the Church bulletin for over 27 years. Becky graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport, IA. She married her soulmate, Dr. Ray Teas, On April 18, 1964, and they have enjoyed over 55 years together. Becky met Ray while he was attending Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport. They made their home in Calhoun City and raised three wonderful children. Becky worked alongside Ray in his practice since its beginnings. She also did public relations for Mississippi Chiropractic Association. Early in her career, she was a professional cake decorator, making the most beautiful wedding cakes, including the wedding cakes for all three of her children. She loved walking, and would walk 5 miles a day or more, and had to be the first one to the track, sometimes even around 2am. Most recently, her favorite hobbies were desktop publishing and photography. She loved computer work and taught herself how to put together programs and bulletins, even for the Chiropractic Association. Her photography consisted mostly of her grandchildren. Their lives have been beautifully captured in pictures thanks to Memaw. She loved her family and they were her main focus. She cherished her time with them, especially all the grandchildren. A beautiful person inside and out, her family and friends will miss her deeply, but they find some comfort in knowing she has been completely healed, and is rejoicing in her Heavenly home. Pryor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Teas family. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12:00pm until service time at the funeral home. Bro. Danny Spratlin will be officiating, with Bro. Robin Risher delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Dr. Ray Teas; daughters, Barbie (David) Keeton, and Beth (Lee) Vance of Calhoun City; son, John (Jan) Teas of Grenada; sisters, Pat (Dick) Chapin of Pontotoc, Judy (Pete) Gagne of Davenport, IA, and Mary (Gary) Gagne of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Jack (Mary) Bowlin of Pleasant Valley, IA; grandchildren, Michael (Debra) Keeton of Medina, TN, Dustin Keeton of Calhoun City, Jason Keeton of Jackson, TN, Kristen (Jacob) Hanson of Columbus, MS, Susan Keeton of Starkville, Chelsea (Kyle) Carter of Bruce, Marlee Vance of Calhoun City, and Dylan Teas of Starkville; and great-grandson, Hudson Keeton. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Bowlin. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com.
