AMORY -- Earl Tedford, 78, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley Detroit Road, Amory, MS.

