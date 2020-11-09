Edith Temple, 96, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Martin House of Traceway Retirement Community. She was born in Union County on August 13, 1924 to Fred and Burma Greer Miller. A homemaker at heart, Edith also worked as a telephone operator and at Daybrite Lighting. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo. Edith enjoyed traveling and as a Navy wife, lived all over the world including New York City and Cuba. She leaves behind her niece Phyllis Drope (David) of Pontotoc; her nephew Jeff Cooley of Tupelo; two great-nieces, Hannah Drope of Columbus and Shelby Drope of Memphis; and a grandson, Landon Gardner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Temple; her son, Tim Gardner; and a sister, Corrine Cooley. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9 until 9:45 a.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

