Edith Temple, 96, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Martin House of Traceway Retirement Community. She was born in Union County on August 13, 1924 to Fred and Burma Greer Miller. A homemaker at heart, Edith also worked as a telephone operator and at Daybrite Lighting. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo. Edith enjoyed traveling and as a Navy wife, lived all over the world including New York City and Cuba. She leaves behind her niece Phyllis Drope (David) of Pontotoc; her nephew Jeff Cooley of Tupelo; two great-nieces, Hannah Drope of Columbus and Shelby Drope of Memphis; and a grandson, Landon Gardner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Temple; her son, Tim Gardner; and a sister, Corrine Cooley. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9 until 9:45 a.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.