HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Melvin Tennial Jr, 65, passed away Tuesday, September 04, 2019, at Grenada Health and Rehab in Grenada. Services will be on Sunday a Memorial Celebration of Life September 8, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Holly Springs.

