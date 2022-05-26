Edna Frances Tennison, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her daughter's residence in Corinth. She was born in Tishomingo, MS, on February 4, 1938, to Henry Kenneth Harris and Clora Edna Reid Harris. She was a member of Thrasher Baptist Church. She was known for her love of quilting, machine embroidery, antiquing and always enjoyed working in her yard. Her green thumb was unbelievable. Frances loved her children, her grands and her great-grands immensely. Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Phillip Tennison (finance Rozlyn Wilkins) of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Camilla Herron of Booneville, and Teresa Lowrey (Eddie) of Corinth; grandchildren, Eric Lowrey, Preston Lowrey, Jennifer Gregory, Brittany Corkern, George Tennison, Danyelle Allred, Aaron Tennison, Nicholas Rollin Herron, and Elizabeth Tennison; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in laws. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Luther; a daughter, Pandi Renee Allred; brothers, Bill Harris, Harold Harris, and Jerry Harris; sister, Birdie Jo George, granddaughter, Shannon Allred; grandsons, Joshua Shane Herron and great-grandson, Carter Herron. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
