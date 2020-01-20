BOONEVILLE -- Melvin Tennison, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 until 2pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

