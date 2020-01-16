BOONEVILLE -- Melvin Tennison, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 22, at 2:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 22, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville City Cemetery.

