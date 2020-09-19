TUPELO -- Diane Penson Terrell, 56, died at the NMMC Hospice Unit on Thursday, September 17, 2020 after battling cancer. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private to the family. Friends are asked to reach out with remembrances to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.

