AMORY -- Earvin W. Terry, 84, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Tupelo, MS in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Inc..

