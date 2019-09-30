Fieldon Terry, 84, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Union County on March 10, 1935 to James Howard and Bessie Lucille Terry. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Navy and Army. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was a truck driver for many years, a diesel mechanic and worked for the Sherman Police Department and retired from the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office. He enjoyed bird hunting and fishing. Services will be 11 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Wilburn officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by two daughters, Diane Williams (Dannie) of Belden and Janet Rhynes of Baldwyn; one son, Junior Terry (Kathy) of Center Hill; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean Terry; 2 sons, Clyde McDowell and Dennis McDowell; a daughter, Jeanette Melton and a granddaughter, Gwen Melton. Pallbearers will be Jason Terry, Nathan Terry, Mason Terry, Mitchell Campbell, Mark McDowell and Jeffrey Verell. Visitation will be 5 - 7 Tuesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.