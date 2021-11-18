Kathy Ann Terry moved on from this life on November 17th in Tupelo, MS. She was born May 14, 1953 to Henry Tutor and Laverne Rea Ward. Kathy grew up in Oakdale, CA and Pontotoc, MS before settling in Tupelo, where she worked at BancorpSouth and attended Cross Pointe Ministries. More importantly, Kathy enjoyed spending time with others. She was a very active volunteer, loved local theatre, concerts and absolutely any other social event. She was full of love, light, laughter and was a joy to be around. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Barbara Rea and Regina Thompson. She is survived by her children: Shannon Terry, Brett Terry (Esther Flanders) and Joanie Pettigrew (Brett Duncan) grandchildren: Brittany Frederick (Bradley) Lexi Terry and Hayden Terry, great-grandchildren: Bowen and Gus, sister-cousin: Melody Tutor, chosen sister: Debra Boone, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins (who are all sure they're her favorite) and more friends who are like family than can be listed. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. To honor Kathy's memory, her kids request you donate to the charity of your choice, volunteer somewhere you're needed, tell a joke to brighten someone's day or dance with your friends! Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel are honored to serve their friends.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.