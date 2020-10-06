Patsy Ann Terry, age 74, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on December 18, 1945 to Lawrence and Agnes Roye Stegall. Patsy graduated in 1964 from Algoma High School, where she played basketball. She and her husband were the long time owners of 41 Fish House, where she cooked for many years. Patsy was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed raising her family, playing on her i-pad, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Hartley officiating; burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID, we request that everyone wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Henry Terry; her children, Tammy Zamarripa (Miguel) and Chuck Terry; her grandchildren, Crystal Spurlin (Michael), Dustin Terry (Nina), Ramona Zamarripa and Luke Zamarripa, one great-granddaughter, Nicole Terry; one brother, Talmadge Stegall (Ruby); a sister-in-law, Freddie Stegall and a brother-in-law, Charles Wayne McMillen; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Moore and Polly Ann McMillen, two brothers, J.P. Stegall and Billy Joe Stegall, and a daughter-in-law, Connie Terry. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, son and son-in-law: Crystal Spurlin, Michael Spurlin, Dustin Terry, Nina Terry, Ramona Zamarripa, Luke Zamarripa, Chuck Terry and Mikey Zamarripa. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday and from 8:30 to 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
