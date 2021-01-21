Gainesville, FL- Relnar Wayne Terry, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on December 29th. He was 77. Wayne was born in Ridgely, TN on January 15, 1943 to Ousler Odell Terry and Nora Wilma Davis Terry. He joined the Army National Guard in 1964, and served until 1969.
Wayne was a resident of Tupelo, and Dorsey for many years. He retired from Krueger Metal and moved to Florida to be near his family. The expanse of the universe was just big enough to encapsulate the giant heart that lived inside of Wayne. His favorite things in life other than his family were John Wayne, The Tennessee Volunteers, and Sonic Drive In.
His son, Thomas Terry and wife Pamela survive him. His three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren also survive him. Wayne is survived by siblings Wanda Thompson & husband Bill, Don Terry, Diana Bowman, Robbie Key & husband Tommy, Barbara Warren & husband Ronnie. Wayne is also survived by his aunt Marge Dederick.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, stepfathers, Charles Lee Berry & Dewey Cox, brother Charles William Berry, brother-in-law's Frank Mosier & Connie Bowman, sister-in-law Sylvia Terry, grandparents William "Bud" & Ida Riggie Buchanan Terry, William Henry & Era Priscilla Davidson Davis.
