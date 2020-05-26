The Daily Journal will no longer publish a newspaper product on Mondays and Saturdays, but will still publish an online edition on those days. Please select the day you would like your obituary to run in print. Your obituary will appear in the e-edition the day before, and then again in print on the next day.The Daily Journal will no longer publish a newspaper product on Mondays and Saturdays, but will still publish an online edition on those days. Please select the day you would like your obituary to run in print. Your obituary will appear in the e-edition the day before, and then again in print on the next day.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.