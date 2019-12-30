DERMA -- Ms. Willie Bea Thacker, 89, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Fernbrook Personal Care Home in Houston. Services will be on Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma.

