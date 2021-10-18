Jason Andrews Thames, age 42, passed away on October 4, 2021. Jason was born December 21,1978 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he lived for most of his adult life. He spent his childhood in Savannah, Georgia. Jason attended Tupelo High School, Tupelo, MS, and graduated from Mogadore High School in Mogadore, OH. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was self-employed. Jason was a member of St. Fabian Catholic Church. He loved football, baseball, the ocean and all its creatures, fishing, scuba diving, building, and music. Jason was in his element when cooking and visiting with friends and family. Jason is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and grandmother, Walter A. Thames, Sr. (Pepaw) and Alyce B. Thames from Hattiesburg, Mississippi; his maternal grandfather, Gerald D. Gelvin (Papa) from Tallmadge, Ohio; and his uncle, Robert Wayne Thames, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Jason leaves behind, most importantly, his daughter, Savannah Alyce Thames, who was the love of his life, and her mother, Tina Thames, of Petal, MS. Jason also leaves behind his father, Dr. Walter Andrews Thames, Jr. (Stephani) and his sister, Dru Thames; brothers, Christopher Elkins (Ashley) and his family, and Patrick Elkins (Lacey) and their boys. He leaves behind his mother, Denise Gelvin Geoghagan (William); sisters, Jennifer Aline Tyre (son,Taylor) and Anika Elise Gardner (Phillip), and brother, Alex T. Geoghagan. Jason's maternal grandmother (and very best friend), Elsie Cardoni Gelvin who will miss him every day. He will also be missed by his stepfather, Van Tyre (Rebecca), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends. The family would like to thank the University Medical Center Liver Transplant Team in Jackson, Mississippi, Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi for their expert care. The family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, family and friends make donations to the University Medical Center Transplant Program (https://www.umc.edu/Office_of_Development/Give_Now.html ) or to St. Fabian Catholic Church (Fr. Tommy). (http://www.saintfabian.com/give) The family would like to thank everyone for their care and concern during this difficult time. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Highland Cemetery. Hulett~Winstead Funeral Home, 205 Bay Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401 will be handling the arrangements to honor Jason's life and to comfort his family.
