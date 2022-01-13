Alvin Thomas, 77, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born to the late Roger and Lula Thomas on October 3, 1944 in Houston, MS. Alvin was a member of Center Hill M.B. Church-Houston, where he served as a deacon. He received his education from Chickasaw County High School in 1962 and Mary Holmes, Rust College, and University of Mississippi. He had a long Educational Career until his retirement in 2005. Alvin also served in the US Army Reserve and Mississippi National Guard. He served his community on various boards/organizations and was the founder of Veteran's Day Parade Celebration in Okolona. Survivors include his wife, Mary; children: Renita, Alvin II, and Marlon; grandchildren: Mary Amanda Carr, Adrienne Nichole Carr, and O'marious J. Thomas; brothers, Ocenious, Kimball (Lucinda), Wilfred (Judy), Cecil (Minnie), and Randy (Michelle) Thomas; sister, Ellen Thomas; brothers-in-law, William (Nellie Sue) Gettis and Early Gettis; special nieces: Felecia Johnson and Courtnea Johnson, and other relatives. Visitation will be January 15, 2022 at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W Monroe Ave, Okolona, MS 38860, 2-6 p.m. Services will be Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Oddfellows Cemetery, Okolona, MS, 2 p.m. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Masks are Required.
